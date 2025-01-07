Wait for Oscar-shortlisted 'Santosh' gets longer for Indians: Here's why
What's the story
The UK's Oscar contender, Santosh, directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, may be delayed in its Indian release on January 10.
The film is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
A source from the board spoke to Mid-Day and blamed the recently concluded year-end holidays for the delay and said screenings haven't been happening on time.
Content concerns
CBFC source expressed uncertainty over 'Santosh's content
The CBFC source said they weren't sure how the board members would respond to Suri's film, which has a socio-political undertone.
"Unless the film is watched, the board cannot be certain. Sure, the film's essence should not be compromised, but it has to [align with] local sensibilities," they said.
The trailer for Santosh was cleared on January 1 but the main film is yet to get clearance.
Marketing move
PVR Pictures removed release date from promotional content
PVR Pictures, which is releasing Santosh in India, is yet to drop the trailer. They have also taken down the release date from their social media promotional material for the film, now saying it will be out "in cinemas soon."
A marketing representative at PVR told Mid-Day, "There is a big release called Game Changer out soon. For Santosh, there is a need for dedicated screens in select areas."
Ram Charan's Game Changer is set for January 10 premiere.
Release assurance
PVR Pictures assured 'Santosh' will release in January
Despite the uncertainty, PVR Pictures assured Santosh will still be released in January.
The marketing representative said, "Once the film is certified, we will schedule it. It might be pushed by a few days, but it will be released in January."
The film stars Shahana Goswami as a newly widowed woman who inherits her late husband's job as a police constable.