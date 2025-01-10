What's the story

In a recent interview with Zoom, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed that he would love to work with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

This is despite the fact that she was replaced last minute by Ameesha Patel in his film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, owing to creative differences and interference from her mother, Babita.

The film marked Roshan's son, Hrithik Roshan's debut.

"If I get a role and if she suits it, of course, I will approach her," Sr. Roshan said.