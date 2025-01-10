Rakesh wishes to cast Kareena, decades after 'Kaho Na...' drama
What's the story
In a recent interview with Zoom, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed that he would love to work with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.
This is despite the fact that she was replaced last minute by Ameesha Patel in his film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, owing to creative differences and interference from her mother, Babita.
The film marked Roshan's son, Hrithik Roshan's debut.
"If I get a role and if she suits it, of course, I will approach her," Sr. Roshan said.
Praise
Roshan's admiration for Kapoor Khan's acting skills
Roshan further praised Kapoor Khan, saying, "She is a very very fine actress and I keep telling her whenever we meet."
"For some reason, we have not been able to work together."
In a 2023 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Patel revealed that Kapoor Khan was asked to leave Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai due to creative differences.
Behind-the-scenes
Drama behind Kapoor Khan's exit from 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'
Patel revealed that Roshan had to look for a replacement for Kapoor Khan in three days as the set was already ready.
"Actually, she didn't back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences."
"And Pinkie aunty (Rakesh's wife), said that they were shocked because the set was ready, and a replacement Sonia had to be found in three days."
Disagreement
Roshan's disagreement with Babita over Kapoor Khan's debut
Roshan had earlier told The Quint in 2020 that the problem was Babita's interference.
"Kareena's mother Babita, who I have a lot of respect for, said, 'Don't begin with a song, she's not ready. Start with dialogues.' I said, 'No Babita, I think a song is better because she'll be very familiar to the whole unit. It'll be much easier.'"
Will the two finally collaborate after two decades? Only time will tell.