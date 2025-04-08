'MasterChef India' contestant Urmila Jamnadas Asher dies at 79
What's the story
Former MasterChef India contestant Urmila Jamnadas Asher has died at 79.
Fondly known as "Gujju Ben," she passed away in Mumbai on Monday.
Her demise was announced late Monday night in a post on her Instagram page.
The post celebrated her life as one of courage and joy, stressing that "it's never too late to start, to smile, to inspire."
Legacy
'Baa's journey doesn't end here...'
The post further added, "Let us not remember her with tears, but with the strength she showed us. The strength to be fearless. To love fully. To live joyfully."
"Baa's journey doesn't end here — it lives on in every person she touched, every laugh she shared, and every soul she inspired. We will carry her light forward."
Asher's last rites were conducted on Tuesday at Chandan Wadi crematorium in Mumbai.
Resilience
Asher's personal tragedies and culinary legacy
Asher battled several personal tragedies, including the death of her three children under different circumstances, as per a The Quint report.
Her daughter died after falling from a building, her elder son died of a brain tumor, and her younger son died of heart failure.
However, despite her problems, she was a pillar of strength for her family.
Asher even supported her grandson, Harsh Asher, who was depressed after losing his upper lip in an accident.
Culinary career
Asher's culinary journey and 'MasterChef India' experience
Asher spearheaded her family's efforts to launch a small food venture called "GujjuBen Na Nasta," which served fresh food and snacks throughout Mumbai.
She was featured in the 2023 edition of MasterChef India but was the first contestant to leave the show.
Looking back, she had told ToI, "I am carrying with me an abundance of wonderful memories and, of course, a wealth of new knowledge thanks to this fantastic show."