What's the story

The much-anticipated collaboration between Tollywood star Allu Arjun and Tamil director Atlee has finally been confirmed! The project has been tentatively titled #AA22xA6.

Sun Pictures announced this pan-India film on Arjun's 43rd birthday on Tuesday.

The announcement video featured Atlee and Arjun meeting with the animation and VFX team in Los Angeles, discussing the script, and Arjun trying out various masks and 3D character simulations.