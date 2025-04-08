'AA22xA6': Allu Arjun, Atlee finally announce collaboration
What's the story
The much-anticipated collaboration between Tollywood star Allu Arjun and Tamil director Atlee has finally been confirmed! The project has been tentatively titled #AA22xA6.
Sun Pictures announced this pan-India film on Arjun's 43rd birthday on Tuesday.
The announcement video featured Atlee and Arjun meeting with the animation and VFX team in Los Angeles, discussing the script, and Arjun trying out various masks and 3D character simulations.
Expert opinions
VFX experts expressed enthusiasm over the script
VFX experts were seen raving about the film's innovative script. From what it seems, the movie is going to be an absolute visual spectacle.
James Madigan, who has worked on Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said, "I just read the script and I've got to say, my head is still spinning."
Mike Elizalde, Artistic Director at Spectral Motion, added, "It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."
Anticipation
'I can't wait to see what his vision does'
Academy Award winner Justin Raleigh, CEO of Fractured FX, said he was excited at the potential creatures and character possibilities in the script.
William Wright Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX (Deadpool & Wolverine, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Stranger Things) added, "I cannot wait to be a part of this."
Sun Pictures shared the video with the caption: "Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event."
Twitter Post
Something epic is rolling!
Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event⚡✨#AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures💥@alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6 pic.twitter.com/MUD2hVXYDP— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) April 8, 2025
Fan reactions
Fans eagerly await details of 'AA22xA6'
The news of Arjun and Atlee teaming up has excited fans, with many taking to social media to express their hopes for a blockbuster film.
"Dayumn what is Atlee anna cooking, I trust him fully and I am sure Allu Arjun will give his all in this as well," wrote one.
The project is likely to go on floors later this year, with more details regarding the cast, crew, and release timeline to follow soon.
Box office potential
Arjun and Atlee's collaboration: A potential box office hit
The collaboration between Arjun and Atlee will be a meeting of the giants.
Arjun's star power, as seen from his last blockbuster Pushpa 2 earning above ₹1,780 crore globally, paired with Atlee's larger-than-life vision, could create another box office hit.
Reports suggest Arjun might be seen in a double role in the upcoming project.