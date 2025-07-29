New York shooting: Gunman kills 4 before shooting self 

Four individuals, including a New York Police Department officer, were killed in a shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening. The shooting took place during rush hour at a 634-foot skyscraper, located at 345 Park Avenue. The gunman, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, armed with a long gun and wearing body armor shot and killed three civilians after targeting off-duty NYPD officer Didarul Islam. He later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on the building's 33rd floor.

Casualties Officer Islam was working a security detail at the time Officer Islam was working a security detail at the time of the shooting. He was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival. A fifth person was shot and is currently in critical but stable condition. The incident has left the area near East 52nd Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue under police lockdown due to ongoing investigations.

Investigation Shooter's intent still unclear NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed on X that the scene has been contained. "At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized," she said. Detectives are now working to determine why Tamura went to the 33rd floor of the building. Witnesses inside described a terrifying lockdown experience, with one recalling active shooter drills from school.