'Ready to wipe out Hinduism': Kangana sharply criticizes Zohran Mamdani
By Isha Sharma
Jun 26, 2025
03:49 pm
What's the story

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has sharply criticized Zohran Mamdani, the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair (The Namesake, Monsoon Wedding), for his alleged anti-Hindu stance. The controversy erupted after a viral tweet claimed that Mamdani once led a protest in Times Square where Hindus were allegedly insulted and Lord Rama was abused. Ranaut shared this tweet on X (formerly Twitter) and added her commentary on Mamdani's name and perceived Hindu identity.

Identity crisis

Ranaut questions Mamdani's Hindu identity

Ranaut wrote, "His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers...she married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin), a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian." She further questioned Mamdani's Hindu identity and bloodline. "Whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline, and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It's the same story everywhere."

Twitter Post

Here's what Ranaut said

Congratulatory note

If he wins, Zohran will be NYC's 1st Muslim mayor

Despite her criticism, Ranaut also congratulated Nair and Mamdani on their success. She wrote, "On a different note, met Mira ji on a couple of occasions, congratulations to the parents." Mamdani, a socialist backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, recently won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. If he wins in November, he will be NYC's first Muslim mayor.