5 times Emma Stone totally stole the show

Emma Stone has become a powerhouse performer in Hollywood , effortlessly adding layers and authenticity to her characters. Over the years, the actor has donned diverse avatars, each of which has proven her mettle. From comedy to drama, Stone's performances have made an indelible mark on viewers and critics alike. Here are five iconic roles that define Stone's illustrious career.

Breakthrough role 'Easy A' - A breakthrough performance In Easy A, Stone essayed the role of Olive Penderghast, a high schooler who becomes the center of attention after a rumor about her personal life. The movie was a major turning point in Stone's career, bringing her critical acclaim and making her a leading name in Hollywood. Her performance was lauded for its wit and charm, making Easy A one of the best in her filmography.

Dramatic role 'The Help' - Showcasing dramatic skills In The Help, Stone played Skeeter Phelan, an aspiring writer who chooses to document the experiences of African American maids working in white households in the 1960s. The role allowed Stone to demonstrate her dramatic abilities and earned her accolades for addressing difficult social issues with sensitivity and depth. The film was a commercial success and a critical darling.

Musical role 'La La Land' - Musical excellence Stone played Mia Dolan in La La Land, a musical romance that became an instant classic. Her performance as an aspiring actor juggling love and ambition in Los Angeles earned her several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress. The film's success showcased Stone's versatility in musical roles, further establishing her as one of Hollywood's finest talents.

Dark comedy role 'Birdman' - Exploring dark comedy In Birdman, Stone played the role of Sam Thomson, the troubled daughter of Michael Keaton's character. This dark comedy gave Stone the opportunity to delve into deeper themes while also delivering sharp dialogue to perfection. Her performance was highly praised by critics for its intensity and nuance, adding a lot to the film's overall success at various award ceremonies.