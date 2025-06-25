How Zendaya became a cultural powerhouse

With her talent and versatility, Zendaya has become one of America's biggest cultural icons. From her days on TV to her awe-inspiring roles in film and fashion, she has always broken barriers and set new standards. More than just a performer, Zendaya uses her voice to shine a light on social issues. Here's a look at what made Zendaya a cultural icon.

Early career 'Shake It Up' to stardom Zendaya started her career with the Disney Channel show Shake It Up, where she introduced her acting and dancing chops to the audience. Her stint on the show was what made her popular among the kids. The early exposure worked wonders for her career in Hollywood, making it easier for her to move on to more mature roles.

Major role Breakthrough with 'Euphoria' Zendaya's portrayal of Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria also marked a turning point in her career. The role earned her critical acclaim and proved that she wasn't afraid to take on complex characters. Her performance resonated with viewers, leading to the actor's increased visibility and solidifying her status as a serious actor.

Style icon Fashion influence Going beyond acting, Zendaya has made major strides in the fashion industry. Having made bold, risky choices on red carpets, she has become a style icon adored by many. Her collaborations with top designers have only further cemented her influence in fashion circles, making headlines with every appearance.

Voice for change Advocacy and social impact Zendaya also uses her platform to advocate for social justice issues, like racial equality and gender rights. Speaking out on such topics resonates with fans, especially those who share the same values as her. Her commitment to activism adds to her reputation as not just an entertainer but also an influential voice for change.