5 Sigourney Weaver roles that prove she's a Hollywood icon

With her versatile acting skills and memorable roles, Sigourney Weaver has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood . From having a strong screen presence to portraying a variety of characters that left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, Weaver has done it all. From sci-fi to drama, her performances have always brought depth and authenticity to every role she undertakes. Here are five iconic roles that highlight her illustrious career.

Sci-fi heroine 'Alien' franchise: Ellen Ripley In the Alien franchise, Weaver's Ellen Ripley redefined how women are portrayed in science fiction films. Her performance as the resilient and resourceful Ripley received critical acclaim and made her a leading figure in the genre. The role not only challenged traditional gender roles but also set a new standard for female protagonists in action films.

Biographical drama 'Gorillas in the Mist': Dian Fossey In Gorillas in the Mist, Weaver plays American primatologist Dian Fossey, who spent years studying gorilla groups. Her moving performance drew attention to Fossey's commitment to wildlife conservation and the problems researchers face working in secluded places. Weaver received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for this role.

Supernatural comedy 'Ghostbusters': Dana Barrett In Ghostbusters, Weaver played the role of musician Dana Barrett, who gets caught up in supernatural happenings. Weaver's character lent a depth to this comedic film as she dealt with strange happenings with the right amount of humor and grace. The success of the film helped it find a place as one of the most loved comedies of its time.

Sci-fi epic 'Avatar': Dr. Grace Augustine In James Cameron's epic film Avatar, Weaver plays Dr. Grace Augustine, a scientist devoted to learning Pandora's ecosystem and promoting peaceful relations between humans and Na'vi inhabitants. Her portrayal adds warmth and intelligence to this visually stunning movie, while highlighting themes of environmentalism and cultural respect.