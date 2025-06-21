Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson's upcoming show halts production: Here's why

The upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, titled Brothers, starring Hollywood actors Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey , has hit a snag in production. The show has paused its filming due to a change in the creative team. David West Read, the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the series, has left over "creative differences," reported Variety.

New leadership 'Brothers' has already filmed 8 out of its 10 episodes The production has already wrapped up eight out of its slated 10 episodes in Texas before the halt. Now, Lee Eisenberg is being considered to take over as the new showrunner for the remaining episodes and reshoots. Eisenberg has a history of working with Apple on projects like Little America, Lessons in Chemistry, and WeCrashed. He also worked on The Office ﻿and Jury Duty.

Show overview 'Brothers' based on the real-life friendship between McConaughey, Harrelson First announced in 2023, Brothers is said to be loosely based on the real-life friendship between McConaughey and Harrelson. The official logline reads, "Matthew and Woody's friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas." The cast also features Natalie Martinez, Holland Taylor, Oona Yaffe, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Highdee Kuan, Ella Grace Helton, and Noah Carganilla.