Summarize Simplifying... In short The popular series 'Ted Lasso' drew inspiration from 'The Wizard of Oz', with characters mirroring those from the classic tale.

The show concluded its three-season run in 2023, with Ted returning to Kansas, similar to Dorothy's journey.

Despite no official plans for a fourth season, there are hints of future narratives revolving around Richmond post-Ted's departure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Ted Lasso' inspired by 'The Wizard of Oz'

'Ted Lasso' was heavily inspired by 'The Wizard of Oz'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:04 pm Nov 27, 202404:04 pm

What's the story Brett Goldstein, writer and actor on the popular Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, has confirmed that the series took a lot of inspiration from The Wizard of Oz. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, "Oh yeah, there's loads and loads of The Wizard of Oz in Ted Lasso." He added that the pinball machine symbolizing "Ted has to go home" and Richmond F.C. being home, were all nods to the classic tale.

Character connections

Goldstein revealed character parallels between 'Ted Lasso,' 'Oz'

Goldstein went on to elaborate on the similarities between Ted Lasso's characters and those from The Wizard of Oz. He placed himself as the Tin Man, Ted (creator Jason Sudeikis) as Dorothy, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) as the Lion, and Jamie (Phil Dunster) as the Scarecrow. This revelation gives fans a new lens to view and interpret the beloved series.

Series finale

'Ted Lasso' concluded with a nod to the classic tale

Ted Lasso wrapped up its three-season run in Spring 2023 with Ted choosing to return home to his son in Kansas. The move mirrored Dorothy's journey back to Kansas in The Wizard of Oz, further highlighting the series' inspiration from the classic tale. Although Sudeikis had previously said this was the last season of this story, he hinted at future narratives centered around Richmond after Ted's departure.

Series continuation

The future of 'Ted Lasso' remains uncertain

While fans are hopeful for more Ted Lasso, no official plans for a fourth season or spin-off have been confirmed yet. However, in August 2024, Deadline reported that Apple and Warner Bros. TV had picked up the options of several key UK cast members. Co-creator Bill Lawrence hinted that Sudeikis would play a crucial role in deciding the future of the series.