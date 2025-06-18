'Dune 3' casts twin children of Paul Atreides, find out
What's the story
In a recent development, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have been roped in to join the cast of Dune 3, reported Deadline.
They will play Leto II and Ghanima, the twin children of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet and Chani, played by Zendaya.
The twins are central characters in Frank Herbert's Children of Dune.
This will mark Momoa's film debut.
Plot speculation
'Dune 3' expected to adapt 'Dune Messiah,' 'Children of Dune'
While official plot details are still under wraps, the casting of Momoa and Brooke suggests a significant time jump in the story.
It is speculated that Director Denis Villeneuve might combine elements from Dune: Messiah and Children of Dune, potentially fast-tracking Atreides's journey as Emperor Muad'Dib.
The choice of relatively older actors for these roles may indicate that the twins will play a pivotal role in the narrative rather than just being infants.
Casting details
Jason Momoa's rumored role will be a major spoiler
This will be Momoa's film debut, and it can mark a rare moment of him sharing screen with his dad, Jason Momoa, who is expected to return in the next movie as a resurrected ghola version of Duncan Idaho.
Other rumored cast members include Robert Pattinson as the shapeshifting villain Scytale.
Returning stars from the previous films are also very likely to reprise their roles in Dune 3.
Franchise overview
The 'Dune' franchise has 2 blockbuster films
The Dune franchise, based on Frank Herbert's Hugo Award-winning novel series, has been a massive success with two hit films: 2021's Dune: Part One and last year's Dune: Part Two.
The films have won eight Oscars out of the 15 nominations they got.
The next installment is possibly going to adapt Herbert's novel Dune Messiah, set 12 years after the events of Dune.