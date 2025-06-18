What's the story

In a recent development, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have been roped in to join the cast of Dune 3, reported Deadline.

They will play Leto II and Ghanima, the twin children of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet and Chani, played by Zendaya.

The twins are central characters in Frank Herbert's Children of Dune.

This will mark Momoa's film debut.