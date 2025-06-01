What's the story

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein.

The film stars Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the creature.

At Netflix's Tudum event, Del Toro described this project as "the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life."

It will release in November 2025.