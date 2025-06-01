'Frankenstein' teaser: Oscar Isaac creates death in Netflix's monster movie
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein.
The film stars Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the creature.
At Netflix's Tudum event, Del Toro described this project as "the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life."
It will release in November 2025.
Twitter Post
Watch the intriguing teaser here
Only Monsters Play God.— Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025
Frankenstein, a film by Guillermo del Toro, is on Netflix this November. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/geUPc563w6
Teaser highlights
'Frankenstein' teaser hints at del Toro's signature style
The teaser for Frankenstein showcases Del Toro's signature style with its stunning visual effects, gorgeous costumes and gruesome makeup.
The logline, "Only monsters play god," is especially captivating.
Given Del Toro's track record of films such as The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth and Hellboy among others, this adaptation has high expectations to meet in terms of quality and awards potential.
Cast details
Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' features an ensemble cast
The film also stars Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.
Del Toro not only directed the film but also wrote the screenplay. He produced it with his longtime collaborator J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber.
The teaser gives a glimpse of Elordi as Frankenstein's monster and hints at the scale, magic, mystery, and gore that Del Toro is known for.