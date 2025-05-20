What's the story

Sesame Street has a new home. After being dropped from Max, there were concerns over the show's future, but just in time, Netflix came to the rescue.

The streaming giant is set to release the iconic series later this year.

The platform's announcement described Sesame Street as a "beloved cornerstone of children's media" and confirmed the show's 56th season will feature "fresh format changes and the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo's World and Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck."