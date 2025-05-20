'Sesame Street' newest season to stream on Netflix
What's the story
Sesame Street has a new home. After being dropped from Max, there were concerns over the show's future, but just in time, Netflix came to the rescue.
The streaming giant is set to release the iconic series later this year.
The platform's announcement described Sesame Street as a "beloved cornerstone of children's media" and confirmed the show's 56th season will feature "fresh format changes and the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo's World and Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck."
Broadcasting change
PBS to air new 'Sesame Street' episodes simultaneously with Netflix
In another statement, PBS KIDS revealed its new deal with Netflix. PBS stations and PBS KIDS will air new episodes of Sesame Street on the same day as their Netflix debut.
PBS KIDS's senior VP and general manager, Sara DeWitt, explained, "We know from years of research that providing new, high-quality content to children across the country for free helps prepare them for success in school and life."
Streaming expansion
Netflix to offer extensive 'Sesame Street' episode library
Additionally, the streaming giant will also stream 90 hours of old episodes from the iconic series. This move marks an important expansion, helping Netflix grow its footing in children's content.
Notably, in March, Sesame Workshop announced it would sadly be laying off about 20% of its staff due to changes in the media and funding landscape, which made many fans wonder about the show's future, but from the looks of it the beloved series' future seems to be secure.