Jim Morrison's stolen bust found 37 years after it vanished
What's the story
The bust of American singer and "Lizard King" Jim Morrison, the frontman of The Doors, has been recovered, 37 years after it was stolen.
The sculpture was found during a fraud-related search by the Paris public prosecutor's office, a source close to the investigation revealed.
Morrison's grave at Paris's Pere Lachaise cemetery, where he was laid to rest in 1971 at 27, still attracts rock music enthusiasts.
Grave tribute
Morrison's grave adorned with a Croatian artist's sculpture
The bust, designed by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin, was installed on Morrison's grave to mark the 10th death anniversary of the legendary singer who died in Paris. It serves as a tribute to the singer.
The sculpture was accidentally found by the financial and anti-corruption brigade of the judicial police department during the course of their separate investigation.
Mystery
Mystery still surrounds Morrison's sudden death in Paris
Morrison's death remains clouded in mystery.
While early reports claimed he died of cardiac arrest in his bathtub, French journalist Sam Bernett alleged in a 2007 book that Morrison died of a heroin overdose in a nightclub toilet he once owned.
He said friends covered it up to protect the singer's image.
Despite the questions, Morrison's legacy lives on—Paris even named a bridge after him near his final residence.