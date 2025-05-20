What's the story

The bust of American singer and "Lizard King" Jim Morrison, the frontman of The Doors, has been recovered, 37 years after it was stolen.

The sculpture was found during a fraud-related search by the Paris public prosecutor's office, a source close to the investigation revealed.

Morrison's grave at Paris's Pere Lachaise cemetery, where he was laid to rest in 1971 at 27, still attracts rock music enthusiasts.