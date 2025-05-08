Film association demands ban on Mahira, Fawad after 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a boycott of Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in India, after their comments on India's Operation Sindoor.
The operation was a military mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
AICWA slammed the actors for their statements and asked the Indian film industry to stop "blindly supporting these artists under the pretext of art."
Ban reaffirmed
AICWA reiterated the ban on Pakistani artists in India
In a press release shared on X/Twitter, AICWA wrote, "The statements are not just disrespectful to our nation but also an insult to the countless innocent lives lost due to terrorism and the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country."
"AICWA reaffirms its strict and complete ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers working in India. No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them."
Industry appeal
AICWA urged Indian film industry to stop supporting Pakistani artists
AICWA also called for an end to the Indian film industry's support for Pakistani artists.
The organization said, "It is time for the Indian film industry to understand that blindly supporting these artists under the pretext of art is a betrayal of national pride."
"Some individuals in our industry continue to show sympathy and support for Pakistani artists, ignoring the sentiments of our nation. AICWA urges these individuals to stop supporting those who openly disrespect India."
Music industry
AICWA called for music companies to suspend collaborations
Separately, AICWA also urged music companies to halt collaborations with Pakistani musicians.
The organization said, "It is unfortunate that several Indian music companies continue to promote Pakistani artists, giving them frequent work and exposure."
"Many Indian singers also share stages with these artists globally, ignoring the sentiments of the nation. AICWA calls upon these companies and individuals to stop supporting Pakistani talent and to stand with the nation."
Twitter Post
Read AICWA's tweet here
Media Release— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) May 7, 2025
All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) Strongly Condemns Anti-India Statements by Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan
Mumbai, India – The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the anti-India statements made by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and… pic.twitter.com/pEjqzAgy8a
Statements
Here's what the Pakistani celebs wrote
On Wednesday, the Khoobsurat actor expressed condolences over India's Operation Sindoor, calling for peace and restraint. "Stop stoking the flames... it is not worth innocent lives," he urged.
Meanwhile, the Raees actor slammed India's military response and media narratives, calling the strike unjustified and provocative. "Shame on you," she wrote, without mentioning the Pahalgam killings.
Accusing Indian media of spreading hate, she emphasized her freedom to speak out in Pakistan and called for peace despite the provocation.