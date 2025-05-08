What's the story

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a boycott of Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in India, after their comments on India's Operation Sindoor.

The operation was a military mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

AICWA slammed the actors for their statements and asked the Indian film industry to stop "blindly supporting these artists under the pretext of art."