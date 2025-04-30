Arnold Schwarzenegger to receive Legacy Award at SEEfest in LA
Hollywood actor and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be honored with the Legacy Award at the South East European Film Festival (SEEfest) in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The award, presented on the festival's opening night, recognizes Schwarzenegger's "iconic movie star" status and his advocacy for clean energy.
The festival described his journey from an Austrian village to global recognition as a "trailblazing immigrant journey."
Board's statement
SEEfest's board praised Schwarzenegger's commitment to future generations
According to Deadline, SEEfest's board of directors praised Schwarzenegger's commitment to creating a better future for the coming generations.
They said, "Mr. Schwarzenegger has approached the challenge of building not just better but also a kinder future with hope for the new generation with his customary determination and relentless optimism."
Emmy winner Matt Iseman, who has collaborated closely with Schwarzenegger on various projects, will accept the award on the actor's behalf.
Festival details
SEEfest to showcase over 50 movies
SEEfest, co-presented by ELMA (the foundation for European Languages and Movies in America), will take place from April 30 to May 7.
Over 50 films from East and Southeast Europe are slated to be showcased at the festival.
Opening night will see the Los Angeles premiere of Romanian filmmaker Bogdan Muresanu's historical tragicomedy The New Year That Never Came.
It bagged the FIPRESCI Award and Best Film in last year's Venice Film Festival's Orizzonti program.
Competition lineup
SEEfest's competition lineup includes award-winning films
The competition lineup for SEEfest features DJ Ahmet, helmed by debutant Georgi M Unkovski.
It bagged the 2025 Sundance World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision and Audience Award.
Unkovski's film revolves around a young shepherd boy's love for music and his first brush with love.
The Oscar-nominated The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, by Croatian filmmaker Nebojsa Slijepcevic, will also be screened at the festival.