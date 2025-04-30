What's the story

Hollywood actor and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be honored with the Legacy Award at the South East European Film Festival (SEEfest) in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The award, presented on the festival's opening night, recognizes Schwarzenegger's "iconic movie star" status and his advocacy for clean energy.

The festival described his journey from an Austrian village to global recognition as a "trailblazing immigrant journey."