Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre' clinches Audience Award at Tallinn Film Festival

What's the story National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri's latest Hindi film Pyre has secured the Audience Award at the 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Set in Uttarakhand, the film was the only Indian entry in the Official Competition category of this prestigious annual event in Estonia's capital, Tallinn. The festival organizers announced that audiences of its 28th edition voted Pyre as their favorite.

'Pyre' is inspired by a true story; cast includes non-actors!

Pyre is based on the true story of an old couple Kapri met in 2017 in Munsyari, a migration-hit village in Uttarakhand. The couple's relationship left a deep impact on him, encouraging him to make Pyre. The film stars two locals, Padam Singh (80), a retired Indian Army soldier, and Hira Devi (70), a farmer from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district's Berinag Tehsil. Neither had acted before.

Kapri expressed joy over 'Pyre's win at Tallinn Film Festival

Kapri told PTI, "It's like a fairytale. I never imagined that I would make a movie with two elderly non-actors, who come from a village." "And that film will be selected for the main competition of this festival and ultimately win an award," he added. Pyre's music was scored by Academy Award-winning composer Mychael Danna. The film's editing was done by German editor Patricia Rommel, while legendary Indian lyricist Gulzar also contributed to the film by writing a song.