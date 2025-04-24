'Shaitaan's breakout star Janki Bodiwala signs up for 'Mardaani 3'
What's the story
Rani Mukerji's much-anticipated Mardaani 3 will see actor Janki Bodiwala in a pivotal role. The move comes soon after her incredible performance in Shaitaan.
"After winning over the audience with Shaitaan, Janki has bagged a very important role in Mardaani 3," a source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla.
The actor has already reportedly started shooting for the movie in Mumbai. She will play the role of a cop in the film.
The film's focus
'Mardaani 3' to tackle relevant social issue
The source further revealed that the third installment of the Mardaani franchise will tackle a "very relevant social demon."
The source stressed, "The entire team at Yash Raj Films (YRF) is very responsible in taking the Mardaani franchise forward. They want to better the audience experience with every film of this much-loved franchise."
"The team has ensured that the script is solid and written keeping the present sensibilities of the cinema-going audience in mind."
Career and plans
Bodiwala's journey and YRF's upcoming projects
Before making her Hindi film debut with Shaitaan, Bodiwala had been an active name in the Gujarati Film Industry.
Separately, YRF is said to be planning three film releases this year.
These include Saiyaara (July 18), War 2 (August 14), and Alpha (December 25).
Mardaani 3 is slated to release on February 27, 2026, ahead of Holi.
Other big projects such as Dhoom 4 and Pathaan 2 are also in the works at YRF.