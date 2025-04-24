What's the story

Rani Mukerji's much-anticipated Mardaani 3 will see actor Janki Bodiwala in a pivotal role. The move comes soon after her incredible performance in Shaitaan.

"After winning over the audience with Shaitaan, Janki has bagged a very important role in Mardaani 3," a source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla.

The actor has already reportedly started shooting for the movie in Mumbai. She will play the role of a cop in the film.