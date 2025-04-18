Shoojit Sircar lambasts Bollywood stars for charging high fees
What's the story
Acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar recently shared his worries over the present-day Hindi cinema.
Speaking to ANI, he pointed out a major problem: the absence of risk in storytelling.
"There are two very important reasons. First of all, I would say that filmmakers and producers, as creative people, are not taking risks. You need to bring new subjects, no matter what the genre is," he said.
Sircar added that big stars need to lower their fees for the industry to survive.
Financial concerns
'If they don't, directors will stop approaching them'
Sircar spoke about the high remuneration of actors in Bollywood, emphasizing the unsustainable nature of such high charges.
He hinted that popular actors may have to reconsider their fees or else risk losing opportunities.
"I won't say much about people's entourages or what they charge, but I am sure of one thing: popular actors will have to lower their fees. If they don't, directors will stop approaching them," he warned.
Budget control
Sircar's approach to budget management in filmmaking
The filmmaker also revealed how his production house, Rising Sun Films, keeps the costs in check by working with budget-conscious actors.
"But that has not been the case with us. For all the films we've made, we've never let the cost go too high. That's why we have fewer complaints," he said.
Sircar's last big-screen release was I Want to Talk.