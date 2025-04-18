What's the story

Acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar recently shared his worries over the present-day Hindi cinema.

Speaking to ANI, he pointed out a major problem: the absence of risk in storytelling.

"There are two very important reasons. First of all, I would say that filmmakers and producers, as creative people, are not taking risks. You need to bring new subjects, no matter what the genre is," he said.

Sircar added that big stars need to lower their fees for the industry to survive.