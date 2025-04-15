Gopichand Malineni plans films with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan: Report
What's the story
Director Gopichand Malineni, who recently tasted success with Sunny Deol's Jaat, is preparing to direct a new film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, reported Pinkvilla.
This follows his successful collaboration with Balakrishna on Veera Simha Reddy.
Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLVC will produce the project.
Notably, SLVC was also set to produce Balakrishna's son Mokshagna's debut film, but it's been delayed.
Compensation
Balakrishna's gesture to Cherukuri amid project delay
Despite the delay of Mokshagna's debut film, Cherukuri has stayed committed to the project.
To compensate for this setback, Balakrishna has agreed to let Cherukuri produce his next film, per Moneycontrol.
The project is currently in the scripting phase and is set to begin production in the second half of 2025.
Balakrishna is expected to wrap up his ongoing commitments to Akhanda 2 before production starts.
Directorial history
Malineni's successful track record in Tollywood; film with Pawan Kalyan
Per Pinkvilla, Malineni is also in talks for an action project with Pawan Kalyan.
The film could begin in 2026 if the talks materialize.
Malineni's success story in Tollywood is a well-known one. He has worked with several top stars, most prominently Ravi Teja.
Before Jaat, they had announced a project together, which was eventually shelved for various reasons.
Later, Malineni chose to tell the story to Deol, and Jaat was born.