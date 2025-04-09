What's the story

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni is going to delve into the rugged hero territory with his next movie called Lenin.

Set in Rayalaseema, the movie's first glimpse was dropped on the star's birthday on Tuesday, however, it has received some negative reactions.

Many fans found Akkineni's look in the film, complete with long hair and a thick beard, eerily similar to Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa: The Rise.