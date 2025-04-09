Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin' evokes comparisons with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'
What's the story
Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni is going to delve into the rugged hero territory with his next movie called Lenin.
Set in Rayalaseema, the movie's first glimpse was dropped on the star's birthday on Tuesday, however, it has received some negative reactions.
Many fans found Akkineni's look in the film, complete with long hair and a thick beard, eerily similar to Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa: The Rise.
Distinction
Akkineni's challenge: Carving his own identity
Due to the physical similarities, Akkineni has the tough challenge of carving his own identity in this role.
As soon as the poster was dropped, people began commenting. One wrote, "Looks like Allu Arjun," while another said, "Looks like Pushpa."
The long hair and beard, though similar to Arjun's character, belong to no one. Akkineni will have to establish his unique image at every level.
Preparation
Know about 'Lenin' crew
Netizens feel that his dialogue delivery should have nuances of authenticity in Lenin, he should have his own mannerisms, subtle nuances that aren't reminiscent of Arjun's mass character.
Unlike Arjun, who had director Sukumar devise and design his character's mannerisms, Akkineni will have to do it independently. Any assistance from director Murali Kishore Abburu would be a bonus.
Backed by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Lenin is a Thaman S musical.