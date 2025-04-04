Allu Arjun and Atlee film announcement likely coming very soon
What's the story
In a major development for the Indian film industry, actor Allu Arjun and director Atlee are apparently joining hands for a new project. This is the first time the two will be working together.
Arjun was recently seen at Hyderabad airport, reportedly on his way to Chennai for a meeting with Atlee and Sun Pictures, the production house of their upcoming mega-budget film.
This meeting hints that the makers will soon reveal what's cooking.
Buzz
Both Arjun and Atlee are riding on recent success
The anticipation for the untitled film is through the roof, especially after Arjun's recent blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Fresh off his successful Bollywood directorial debut with Jawan, Atlee is sure to bring his unique vision to the project.
The movie is being produced solely by Sun Pictures, a major banner with several biggies under its belt.
Announcement
Possible promo shoot for film announcement
Sources close to the project have hinted to India Today that a promotional video may be shot to announce the upcoming film. However, no official word on it yet.
The project comes after a previous collaboration between Atlee and actor Salman Khan was postponed due to budgetary constraints. It was earlier stated that Atlee had written a very big-budget action film with Khan, but the project was delayed.
Achievements
Atlee allegedly sent 3 projects to backburner for this film
Both Atlee and Arjun have recently cracked the code to success. Atlee's Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, went on to gross over ₹1,100cr worldwide.
Likewise, Arjun's Pushpa 2 earned over ₹1,800cr in its lifetime.
In fact, reports are claiming that to focus entirely on his upcoming film with Arjun, Atlee has reportedly shelved three projects. These include one with Sethupathi, the other two with Shahid Kapoor and Veer Pahariya.