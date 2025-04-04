What's the story

In a major development for the Indian film industry, actor Allu Arjun and director Atlee are apparently joining hands for a new project. This is the first time the two will be working together.

Arjun was recently seen at Hyderabad airport, reportedly on his way to Chennai for a meeting with Atlee and Sun Pictures, the production house of their upcoming mega-budget film.

This meeting hints that the makers will soon reveal what's cooking.