Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Dhawan's latest film, 'Baby John', is struggling at the box office, with earnings of just ₹45.1cr worldwide, far short of its ₹160cr budget. This is Dhawan's second consecutive flop, following 'Bhediya'.

The film's earnings have seen a significant drop since its release, with a 57.78% decrease on the second day and a further 61.05% drop by Day 6. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baby John' box office collection

Varun's 'Baby John' suffers; hasn't even made ₹50cr yet

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:48 pm Jan 01, 202502:48 pm

What's the story Varun Dhawan's latest release, Baby John, has been failing at the box office despite all the hype. The film, produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees, hit theaters on Christmas Day but has not made a mark. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in around ₹2.15cr nett in India on its seventh day of release, taking its total domestic collection to ₹32.65cr nett thus far.

Competition impact

'Baby John' overshadowed by 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

The underwhelming performance of Baby John is also due to the overwhelming success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The latter film has been a massive hit, nearing the ₹1,800cr mark worldwide. Baby John's gross India collection, on the other hand, is ₹36.5cr and its worldwide earnings are reported to be around ₹45.1cr as of Tuesday (December 31).

Career impact

'Baby John' marks Dhawan's 2nd consecutive box office flop

Baby John is the second big-budget film headlined by Dhawan that has failed to impress at the box office, after Bhediya. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and a cameo by Salman Khan, was made on a budget of ₹160cr. Trade predictions indicate its lifetime collections will likely settle around ₹60cr.

Earnings decline

'Baby John' witnessed significant drop in earnings post-release

The film's earnings witnessed a major decline post-release. On its opening day, it earned ₹11.25cr but witnessed a 57.78% drop on the second day, earning just ₹4.75cr. By Day 6, the earnings further dropped to ₹1.85cr, marking a 61.05% decrease as compared to the previous day (Day 5). On December 31, the film had an overall occupancy of just 10.68% in Hindi cinemas across India.