What's the story

Sanjay Dutt, who has blown our minds with his powerful performances, will be surprising us with his role in the upcoming horror-comedy film The Bhootnii.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Dutt called the film "the perfect blend of horror and comedy," and said he was excited to play a ghostbuster for the first time.

The film's trailer has already made waves, showing Dutt's quirky character.