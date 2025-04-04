Sanjay Dutt to play ghostbusting 'baba' in 'The Bhootnii'
What's the story
Sanjay Dutt, who has blown our minds with his powerful performances, will be surprising us with his role in the upcoming horror-comedy film The Bhootnii.
In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Dutt called the film "the perfect blend of horror and comedy," and said he was excited to play a ghostbuster for the first time.
The film's trailer has already made waves, showing Dutt's quirky character.
Character details
Dutt did all the stunts without a body double
In The Bhootnii, Dutt plays a ghostbuster fighting an evil spirit played by Mouni Roy.
Director Sidhaant Sachdev praised Dutt for the impressive action sequences in the movie, adding that he did all the stunts without a body double at the age of 65.
Sachdev also shared that Dutt was deeply involved in the making of the film and even decided to produce it after loving the script.
Release date
'The Bhootnii' to release on April 18, 2025
The Bhootnii boasts an incredible ensemble cast headlined by Dutt, with Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick as part of the ensemble.
The film will be produced by Deepak Mukut and Dutt under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures.
It will be released in theaters on April 18, 2025, and face off against Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 at the box office.