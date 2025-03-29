'The Bhootnii' trailer: Sanjay Dutt battles spooky witch in horror-comedy
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for the horror-comedy film The Bhootnii, dropped on Saturday.
The movie features Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, with Aasif Khan and YouTuber Beyounick in supporting roles.
The film will hit theaters on April 18.
It's directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut.
Trailer highlights
Dutt leads as a fearless ghostbuster in 'The Bhootnii'
The trailer features Dutt as a fearless ghostbuster, and he easily commands the screen.
Roy, who plays a ghost named Mohabbat, also makes a playful nod to her famous Naagin character from Ektaa Kapoor's popular TV show.
Notably, the film also teases a love story between Tiwari and Singh amid the eerie happenings.
Moreover, though most of the jokes unfortunately fail to land, the cast keeps us watching.
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
Machega taandav, hoga bawal! Mohabbat ke iss khaufnaak khel mein, Baba lagayenge sabki waat! ❤️🔥— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 29, 2025
Get ready for a massy horror ride in the world of The Bhootnii, releasing in cinemas on 18th April 2025.#TheBhootnii Trailer out now!
🔗 - https://t.co/cCpyGpdmwC… pic.twitter.com/eg8NwGFIlY
Strategic pairing
'The Bhootnii' trailer to premiere with Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'
The trailer for The Bhootnii will be released in theaters with Salman Khan's film Sikandar, releasing on Sunday.
This strategic release combination is sure to amp up the buzz for both films and give the audience a fun-filled cinematic experience in one sitting.
Interestingly, Khan and Dutt are also set to reunite for an upcoming action film.