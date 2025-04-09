What's the story

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that no vindictive action has been initiated against those who shared/re-sang comedian Kunal Kamra's controversial parody song.

Public prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar assured this to Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Makarand Karnik on Wednesday.

The statement was made in response to a public interest litigation by 25-year-old law student Harshvardhan Khandekar.

Kamra's parody track inside his latest stand-up set had jokes about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.