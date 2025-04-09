'B*tch move': Mike White slams 'The White Lotus' composer's exit
What's the story
The drama surrounding HBO's hit series The White Lotus never seems to die, even after the end of its third season.
The show's creator, Mike White, recently addressed composer Cristobal Tapia De Veer's decision to quit the series over creative differences.
In fact, in an interview with Howard Stern, White disputed De Veer's claims, saying, "I don't think he respected me. He wants people to know that he's edgy, dark, and I'm, I don't know, like I watch reality TV."
Exit
De Veer claimed White 'was just saying no to anything'
De Veer, who composed the The White Lotus score and viral title sequences, told The New York Times he won't return for Season 4, citing creative differences with the creator.
"We already had our last fight forever, I think," he said. "He was just saying no to anything."
In response, White told Stern, "We never really even fought—except for maybe some emails. It was kind of a b*tch move" for De Veer to criticize him before the finale.
Dispute details
White suggests De Veer used exit for 'PR campaign' push
White expressed confusion over De Veer's decision to go public with his departure, suggesting the composer launched a "PR campaign" around it.
He claimed De Veer didn't enjoy receiving feedback and preferred working solo.
"I knew he wasn't a team player and that he wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to the New York Times to shit on me and the show three days before the finale," White added.
Composer's accolades
De Veer's Emmy-winning contributions to 'The White Lotus'
De Veer's work on The White Lotus has received critical acclaim, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Theme for Season 1. His rendition of the theme song for Season 2 became a club hit, remixed by artists like Tiësto and Sofi Tukker.
However, despite his success, White revealed that their relationship had been rocky from the start.
"He would always look at me with this contemptuous smirk on his face like he thought I was a chimp or something."
White's response
'Have fun with whatever you're doing next'
When asked why De Veer would leave a successful show, White replied, "He is very talented. [But] I've never kissed somebody's ass so hard to just get him to—lead that horse to water. Have fun with whatever you're doing next."
De Veer admitted he may have come across as unprofessional but said he stood by his work, pointing to the Emmy win.
He claimed the tension was worth it, despite limited team support.
Title sequence tensions
De Veer revealed disagreements over the 3rd season's title sequence
De Veer revealed that disagreements over the third season's title sequence were the biggest point of contention.
He revealed that he had tried to convince producers to release a full version of the theme with the "ooh-loo-loo-loo" vocal ululation from earlier seasons, but White refused.
Despite the tensions, The White Lotus remains a ratings success for HBO, with the latest season finale raking 6.2 million viewers and breaking a series record set the week before by 30%.