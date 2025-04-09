What's the story

The drama surrounding HBO's hit series The White Lotus never seems to die, even after the end of its third season.

The show's creator, Mike White, recently addressed composer Cristobal Tapia De Veer's decision to quit the series over creative differences.

In fact, in an interview with Howard Stern, White disputed De Veer's claims, saying, "I don't think he respected me. He wants people to know that he's edgy, dark, and I'm, I don't know, like I watch reality TV."