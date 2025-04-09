What's the story

PVR INOX, a dominant player in India's film exhibition sector, is said to be mulling a new strategy to draw audiences back to theaters: serving alcohol.

The company has reportedly applied for liquor licenses in select luxury properties in Bengaluru and Gurugram, aiming to enhance the customer experience.

While the move could boost revenue and attract premium audiences, it raises concerns of safety, comfort, and disrupting the shared movie experience.