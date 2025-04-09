Is India ready for alcohol inside movie theaters?
What's the story
PVR INOX, a dominant player in India's film exhibition sector, is said to be mulling a new strategy to draw audiences back to theaters: serving alcohol.
The company has reportedly applied for liquor licenses in select luxury properties in Bengaluru and Gurugram, aiming to enhance the customer experience.
While the move could boost revenue and attract premium audiences, it raises concerns of safety, comfort, and disrupting the shared movie experience.
Disruption risk
Potential issues with serving alcohol in theaters
According to Mint, if this license gets approved, patrons would be able to consume alcohol in theater lounges before or after a movie screening.
While viewers aren't likely to get the luxury of drinking inside auditoriums, the proposal still leaves a lot of questions.
Even with strict ID checks and monitoring of consumption, controlling disruptive behavior could prove challenging.
Drinking culture in India is quite different from other countries; this move can alienate families and solo female patrons.
Class divide
Serving alcohol could deepen class divide in cinema
Another major concern is the ability to adversely affect youngsters and widen the class divide in cinema.
Movie-going already has become an expensive affair with costly tickets and overpriced food. Adding alcohol to the equation could make it even more elitist.
PVR INOX's move, aimed at increasing footfall, could ironically end up sending more people away instead.