'DDLJ' to get a statue in London's Leicester Square
What's the story
In a historic tribute, iconic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will be honored with a bronze statue in London's Leicester Square.
The statue, with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in an iconic pose, will be unveiled in Spring this year.
The Heart of London Business Alliance announced the decision, marking the start of 30-year celebrations of DDLJ, a movie that became a pop culture milestone for India and South Asians worldwide.
Location
'DDLJ' statue location holds significant relevance
The statue will be placed along the eastern terrace, outside the Odeon cinema, to commemorate a scene from the movie where Raj and Simran cross paths in Leicester Square.
The place is particularly apt as it features in a significant scene in DDLJ.
Other London locations featured in the film are Horseguards Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge, and King's Cross Station.
Film icons
'DDLJ' statue to join other film icons in Leicester Square
The DDLJ statue will join a lineup of international cinema icons at Scenes in the Square, including Harry Potter, Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr. Bean, Paddington, and DC superheroes Batman and Wonder Woman.
Mark Williams, Deputy Chief Executive at Heart of London Business Alliance, expressed his excitement about this addition, stating that it will attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square.
Tribute
Statue represents global popularity of Bollywood
Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani told Firstpost that he was delighted with the statue's unveiling as it signifies 30 years of DDLJ and its cultural impact in the UK.
He further said, "We are honored that our superstars and our film are being recognized on the world stage alongside the Hollywood elite, from Laurel & Hardy to Harry Potter."
"This statue will be a great way to express the international appeal of Indian movies and build bridges."
Cultural impact
'DDLJ' musical set to debut in Manchester
DDLJ's impact on Indian cinema is unquestionable, even being recognized by former US President Barack Obama during his official visit to India.
In the UK, the film's cultural legacy lives on with a new musical inspired by DDLJ, Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical, scheduled to start at the Manchester Opera House on May 29.
Khan, who starred as Raj in the film, is one of the most followed actors on social media, with millions of followers.