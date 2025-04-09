What's the story

In a historic tribute, iconic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will be honored with a bronze statue in London's Leicester Square.

The statue, with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in an iconic pose, will be unveiled in Spring this year.

The Heart of London Business Alliance announced the decision, marking the start of 30-year celebrations of DDLJ, a movie that became a pop culture milestone for India and South Asians worldwide.