World welcomes 2025 after tumultuous year of politics, climate crisis
The world ushered in 2025 on Wednesday after a year of major global events. The past year was defined by the Paris Olympics, political upheavals, and major climate-related disasters. The Paris Olympics was a unifying event with athletes competing against the backdrop of iconic locations like the Seine and Palace of Versailles. However, 2024 also saw potentially record-breaking high temperatures resulting in climate catastrophes across regions from Europe to Kathmandu.
Political shifts and climate crises marked 2024
The year 2024 was also marked by political turmoil, with Donald Trump returning to the White House after a closely fought election on November 5. His upcoming presidency has already prompted international reactions over possible economic consequences for China and promises to end the Ukraine war quickly. In Russia, Vladimir Putin's election win was widely condemned as illegitimate, while in Bangladesh, a student-led movement ousted its prime minister.
Middle East turmoil and peaceful transition in Ghana
The Middle East also dealt with major unrest as Syrian rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched a lightning offensive in November, taking city after city from government forces, ousting Bashar al-Assad. Israel's military action in southern Lebanon and targeted assassinations of Hezbollah members further heightened regional tensions, while in Gaza, diminishing food, shelter, and medication supplies exacerbated the humanitarian disaster. Meanwhile, Ghana saw a peaceful electoral transition with John Mahama set to be inaugurated on January 7.
New Year celebrations amid challenges, looking ahead to 2025
Setting aside these challenges, the new year was welcomed across the globe. Paris welcomed over a million visitors for its celebrations, while London's River Thames witnessed thousands gathering for fireworks despite bad weather in other UK cities. In Asia, Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour and Taipei's tallest skyscraper were lit up with pyrotechnics. Sydney reclaimed its title of "New Year's capital of the world" with an extravagant fireworks display.
Cultural events and economic outlook for 2025
In India too, numerous cities celebrated the New Year with big gatherings and parties. India Gate, Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were among the most popular destinations in Delhi. Mumbai's Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Carter Road in Bandra were all decked and crowded. People also gathered on Marine Drive to see the fireworks. In Amritsar, Punjab, thousands gathered at the Golden Temple to celebrate the New Year.