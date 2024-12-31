Kate Middleton 'determined' to mend rift between Harry and Charles
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to be working to bring Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, back together. After her recent battle with cancer, she has reportedly gained a new perspective on life. A source told Life & Style that "Kate wants the family to reconcile," adding that she is especially worried about King Charles's declining health and thinks there's little time left.
Middleton's cancer battle inspires reconciliation efforts
Middleton's recent health struggles have reportedly given her a new outlook on life and family relationships. The 42-year-old princess underwent chemotherapy treatment earlier this year, which has led her to stop "waiting around for things to happen" and start actively working toward family reconciliation. Her main goal is for Harry to return to Britain and make amends with his father, King Charles.
Prince William's anger toward Harry could hinder reconciliation
However, Middleton's efforts may be thwarted by her husband, Prince William. Royal commentator Katie Nicholl revealed that William remains "very, very angry and upset" with his younger brother Harry. Despite the ongoing tensions, Nicholl suggested that Middleton might still be open to reconciliation. She emphasized the importance of resolving this royal rift publicly to maintain a positive image for the royal family.
Middleton's role in healing the royal family feud
Nicholl also emphasized Middleton's possible role in mending the family feud, saying "perhaps that will be a role that [Middleton] will play at some point in healing that rift." She further said that the public sees the British royal family as a symbol of unity, reiterating the significance of settling their differences. Kensington Palace has been approached for a comment by portals but is yet to respond.