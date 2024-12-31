Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian-origin man in Singapore was arrested after making racial remarks and physically assaulting a cafe cashier.

Despite intervention, he continued his tirade, throwing a tip box and serving trays.

The court, acknowledging the public disturbance caused, emphasized the importance of protecting service staff from such abuse. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indian-origin man jailed for racial remarks at Singapore cafe

By Snehil Singh 06:04 pm Dec 31, 202406:04 pm

What's the story A Singapore court has sentenced a 27-year-old Indian-origin man to four weeks in jail and fined him SGD 4,000. Rishi David Ramesh Nandwani pleaded guilty to charges of using insulting words and committing a rash act that endangered safety. The incident occurred on October 31 at a crowded cafe in Holland Village, Singapore, where Nandwani mistakenly thought he was in the right queue to place an order.

Incident details

Nandwani's outburst and subsequent arrest

When the cashier told him he was at the wrong end of the queue and asked him to wait his turn, Nandwani got upset. He went on a two-minute tirade which included racial slurs against Chinese people and vulgarities. He also said he was "sick of this country" during his rant. The cashier was disturbed by his behavior and stepped away to let her superior handle it.

Escalation and arrest

Nandwani's actions escalate, leading to police intervention

Undeterred by the supervisor's intervention, Nandwani continued his outburst and threw a tip box at the cashier, hitting her lower back. He later returned to throw two serving trays, which missed their target. Videos of the incident showed customers watching silently as he shouted. Approximately an hour after the victim called the police to report a "raging" customer, Nandwani was arrested.

Court's response

Court acknowledges public disquiet caused by Nandwani's actions

During sentencing, District Judge Janet Wang said Nandwani's actions had caused public disquiet. She stressed the law's role in protecting service staff from abuse. The court also watched videos of his tirade and his throwing the tip box at the cashier. The videos showed many customers standing in silence as he shouted, further emphasizing the impact of his actions on those present at the cafe during the incident.