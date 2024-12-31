Summarize Simplifying... In short A Jeju Air plane crashed during its second landing attempt due to suspected landing gear malfunction, following a failed first attempt and a bird strike warning.

Jeju Air plane crash: What happened, who survivors are

What's the story South Korea is carrying out a thorough investigation into a plane crash that killed 179 people. The crash involved a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, which skidded off the runway at Muan International Airport and caught fire. The plane was carrying 181 people, including six crew members, on a flight from Bangkok to South Korea.

The crash happened after the plane's first landing attempt failed. On its second attempt, the aircraft was warned of a bird strike by ground control. The pilot sent out a distress signal before the plane overshot the runway and crashed into a concrete fence. Videos of the incident indicate engine trouble, but a malfunction in the landing gear is suspected to be the main cause.

Two crew members survived the crash and are recovering in Seoul hospitals. One of the survivors, identified as Lee, suffered fractures to his ribs, shoulder blade and upper spine. He told doctors he "woke up to find (himself) rescued." The other survivor, Kwon, sustained head injuries and a fractured ankle but is not in intensive care.

Authorities have identified 146 bodies and are collecting DNA samples of the remaining victims. Investigators are analyzing two black boxes retrieved from the wreckage to determine the exact cause of the crash. US investigators, including representatives from Boeing, have arrived at the site to assist with the investigation. South Korea's transport ministry announced inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by domestic airlines. Flight operations at Muan International Airport have been suspended following the incident.

The crash, the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in decades, has sent a shock wave through South Korean society. The country is already facing a political crisis that led to the successive impeachments of the country's top two officials—President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duk-soo. The survivors were among six crew members aboard when it skidded off the runway, crashed into a wall, and burst into flames on Sunday morning.