Nimisha Priya hails from Kerala, India

Explained: Why Indian nurse was sentenced to death in Yemen

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:43 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story Nimisha Priya, a 36-year-old nurse hailing from Kerala, is on death row in Yemen after President Rashad Muhammed al-Alimi approved her execution. Priya was convicted for murdering her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. She had moved to Yemen in 2008 and opened a clinic with Mahdi's help. However, tensions rose when she accused Mahdi of misappropriating funds and abusing her.

Legal proceedings

Priya's conviction and appeal rejection

In 2017, amid a dispute over alleged fund misappropriation, Priya reportedly injected Mahdi with sedatives to reclaim her confiscated passport. The overdose led to Mahdi's death and Priya's arrest and conviction for murder in 2018. Her appeal was dismissed by Yemen's Supreme Court in 2023. Under Yemeni law, various offenses including murder can warrant the death penalty.

Negotiation attempts

Family's efforts to prevent Priya's execution

Priya's family is now negotiating "blood money" with Mahdi's family in a bid to save her from execution. Her mother Prema Kumari has even flown to Yemen to assist in the negotiations. However, talks were stalled after lawyer Abdullah Ameer demanded a $40,000 pre-negotiation fee. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has said they are "extending all possible help" to Priya.

Fundraising challenges

Crowdfunding and transparency issues in Priya's case

The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has been able to raise some of the needed funds through crowdfunding. However, the lack of transparency over how the funds would be used has made matters difficult. If negotiations fail, Priya's execution is due to take place in a month's time. Despite the hurdles, supporters continue their efforts to seek forgiveness from Mahdi's family and tribal leaders in Yemen.