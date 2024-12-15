Summarize Simplifying... In short ABC News has agreed to pay $15M to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by Donald Trump, following inaccurate statements made by George Stephanopoulos about verdicts in E. Jean Carroll's lawsuits against Trump.

As part of the settlement, ABC News will also publish an editor's note expressing regret for the inaccuracies.

The settlement amount will partially fund Trump's presidential library, being termed as a "charitable contribution".

The case was over an incorrect on-air statement by anchor George Stephanopoulos

ABC News to pay $15M to settle Trump defamation lawsuit

By Snehil Singh 02:39 pm Dec 15, 202402:39 pm

What's the story ABC News has settled a defamation lawsuit by former United States President Donald Trump for $15 million. The controversy began after an incorrect on-air statement by anchor George Stephanopoulos, who falsely claimed Trump had been found civilly liable for raping writer E Jean Carroll. The settlement agreement, revealed on Saturday, includes a "charitable contribution" of $15 million to Trump's presidential library and $1 million in legal fees to his attorney Alejandro Brito.

Settlement details

ABC News expresses regret, Trump's spokesperson declines comment

Along with the financial settlement, ABC News will also have to publish an editor's note on its website, expressing regret over Stephanopoulos's inaccurate statements on the bottom of its 10 March 2024 article about the story. "We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing," ABC News spokesperson Jeannie Kedas said.

Agreement timing

Settlement signed ahead of ordered depositions

The settlement agreement was signed on Friday, just before a judge ordered depositions for both Trump and Stephanopoulos. Now, they are unnecessary due to the settlement. The agreement carries Trump's signature, an electronic signature from Stephanopoulos, and an e-signature from Debra O'Connell, president of ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks. According to the agreement, ABC has to transfer the funds to an escrow account managed by Brito's law firm within 10 days.

Case history

Background of the defamation lawsuit

The lawsuit comes after a March 10 segment on This Week, where Stephanopoulos misstated verdicts in Carroll's lawsuits against Trump. In one, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered to pay Carroll $5 million. In another, he was ordered to pay $83.3 million for further defamation claims. Carroll had accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City, which Trump denied.

Library funding

ABC's contribution to cover part of Trump's library costs

The $15 million settlement from ABC would only cover a fraction of Trump's presidential library. For context, former President Barack Obama's library was estimated to cost $830 million in 2021. The money from ABC is termed a "charitable contribution" and will go toward a non-profit organization linked to the yet-to-be-constructed library.