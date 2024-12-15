Hindu temple, shops vandalized in Bangladesh over Facebook post
Authorities in Bangladesh have arrested four people for allegedly vandalizing a Hindu temple and properties belonging to Hindus in the Sunamganj district. The accused—Alim Hossain (19), Sultan Ahmed Raju (20), Imran Hossain (31), and Shajahan Hossain (20)—were arrested from the Doarabazar area. The arrests follow a Facebook post by Akash Das, a local resident, on December 3, which stirred communal tensions in the area. Although Das had deleted the post, screenshots circulated widely, sparking violence.
Facebook post triggers communal unrest, leads to vandalism
Das was first detained by police but had to be shifted to Sadar Police Station for his safety after an attempt was made to seize him from custody. In retaliation to the incident, a mob attacked and vandalized the Loknath Temple and properties of the Hindu community. The situation was finally brought under control with the intervention of police, district administration, and army personnel.
Police file case against suspects in communal violence
In the wake of the unrest, police have registered a case against 12 named accused and around 150-170 unidentified accused. The incident comes amid communal violence in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. Since her ouster, there have been 88 recognized incidents of communal violence against minorities.
International concern over minority safety in Bangladesh
Ties between India and Bangladesh have been reportedly strained since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took over following Hasina's ouster. India has voiced strong concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently raising the issue with Bangladeshi leaders. Meanwhile, according to the White House, United States President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation and has warned that the US will hold Bangladesh accountable for protecting religious and ethnic minorities.
Rights organizations report surge in violence against Hindus
Rights organizations have documented more than 2,000 incidents of violence against Hindus since August, including desecration of temples and attacks on families. The Centre for Democracy, Pluralism, and Human Rights (CDPHR) documented these incidents in their report "Bangladesh Minorities Under Siege: A Wake-Up Call for the International Community." The report details the desecration of 69 temples and attacks on 157 families since Hasina's departure.