'Husband will kill me': Woman found dead told her mother

By Snehil Singh 11:05 am Dec 15, 2024

What's the story The mother of 24-year-old Harshita Brella, whose body was discovered in the trunk of a car in East London, United Kingdom, on November 14, has revealed that her daughter had warned her about her husband Pankaj Lamba's violent tendencies. Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Sudesh Kumari revealed that she had spoken with her daughter shortly before her murder. "(Lamba) was making her life miserable," Sudesh said. "I will not go back to him. He will kill me," Harshita told her mother.

Final call

Brella's last conversation with family raises concerns

Brella and Lamba had an arranged marriage, with a legal ceremony in August 2023 and a traditional one in March 2024. They relocated to the UK on April 30 and settled in Corby. Authorities believe Brella was strangled on November 10 in Corby before her body was transported to Ilford. The last time Brella spoke to her family was also on November 10, when she said she had made dinner and was waiting for Lamba.

Missing report

Family reports Brella missing, suspects Lamba fled to India

Her family became concerned when her phone remained switched off for two days after their last conversation. On November 13, they filed a missing complaint with Northamptonshire Police. The family now believes Lamba may have escaped to India but alleges Delhi authorities have not responded to requests for his arrest. Sudesh said Delhi Police claimed they hadn't received any official request from Northamptonshire Police about Lamba's arrest.

Parental distress

Father's anguish over daughter's abuse, police inaction

Brella's father, Satbir Brella, spoke of his anguish in a BBC interview, saying, "We are suffering a lot." He expressed frustration over Indian authorities' inaction and asked how they could arrest Lamba without proper cooperation from law enforcement. Harshita had also confided in him about abuse by Lamba during a phone call on August 29.

Ongoing investigation

Police investigation and international manhunt underway

Harshita had filed a formal complaint with police in August, resulting in Lamba's arrest on September 3. He was, however, released on conditional bail soon after. A Domestic Violence Protection Order was issued but expired after 28 days without any further action. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into Northamptonshire Police's handling of Harshita's earlier domestic abuse complaints. An international manhunt for Lamba is underway as authorities seek justice for Harshita Brella.