Biden reevaluating presidential candidacy amid party pressure

By Chanshimla Varah 12:36 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story United States President Joe Biden is reportedly on the verge of pulling out of the presidential race, with allies, including Barack Obama, appearing skeptical about his ability to win. This decision contrasts sharply with his earlier assertion that only "the Lord Almighty" could convince him to quit. To make matters worse, he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and had to isolate. All these points point toward a possible drop-out, despite him repeatedly claiming that he's fit for the race.

Calls for Biden's withdrawal intensify post-debate performance

The calls for Biden's withdrawal gained momentum after his performance at the presidential debate on June 27, where he was seen freezing on stage and mumbling incoherently at times. Texas Congressman Lloyd Doggett was among the first to publicly urge Biden to step aside, stating he hoped Biden would "make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw." Shortly thereafter, Vermont Senator Peter Welch also publicly asked Biden to drop out of the race.

Prominent donors and celebrities express concern over Biden's candidacy

Prominent party donors and supporters have also joined the chorus calling for Biden's withdrawal. Hollywood stars George Clooney and Michael Douglas, both known for their fundraising efforts, have expressed concerns about Biden's electoral chances. Clooney wrote an article in The New York Times titled "I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee," while Douglas told the BBC he was "worried" about Biden's chances.

Wealthy donors discuss party's path forward without Biden

A CNBC report revealed that 75 wealthy Democratic political donors convened on a Zoom call in early July to discuss the party's future. Only one participant believed that Biden should remain in the race, while the rest were clear in their belief that Biden needed to step aside if the party wanted to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Donors refusing to donate to Biden campaign

Many of these contributors also stated unequivocally that if Biden refused to withdraw, they would not donate to his reelection campaign until polls indicated that he was a clear favorite to defeat Trump. The Axios news, quoting party figures, said that Biden could drop out as soon as this weekend, while NBC quoted a person close to Biden as saying, "We're close to the end."