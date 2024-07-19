In short Simplifying... In short Riots broke out in Leeds, UK, with crowds causing fires and attempting to flip a police car, leading to increased police presence and advisories for residents to stay indoors.

Violence erupts in Harehills, Leeds

Riots, violence break out in Leeds, UK: What happened

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story A major riot erupted in Leeds, United Kingdom, on Thursday night when a large group of locals set a bus on fire and overturned a police car. Police described the incident in the Harehills neighborhood as a "serious disorder" involving several hundred masked people who clashed with officers, throwing rocks and bricks at police vans. The widespread disruption is believed to have been triggered by social services removing four children from a family around 5:00pm on Thursday (local time).

Escalation response

Police increases presence to bolster security

The chaos broke out on a residential street last evening after officers responded to a disturbance on Luxor Street. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said in a statement, "Officers... found an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children. More people started to attend the location and a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place. A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area."

Social media

Video of the riots go viral

According to Sky News, numerous rioters streamed the unrest live on Facebook Live and TikTok. One video showed a group of men using lighters to set a double-decker bus on fire, which was later seen as a charred ruin. Social media footage also captured crowds smashing a police car's windows with a stroller, rocks, and bicycles before flipping it over. Additionally, a viral video showed a man throwing a scooter at a police vehicle, witnessed by many.

Riot cause

Cause of Leeds riots remains unclear

According to The Guardian, after 9:00pm, no uniformed police officers appeared to be at the primary disturbance scene. Instead, they remained a few streets away, while a police helicopter monitored the situation from above. As of now no injuries have been reported from the incident and the exact cause of the riots remains unclear.

Statement

Disorder cause of 'criminal minority': Police

However, The Guardian reported that a local restaurant owner suggested it was linked to children being taken into care. The Telegraph also reported that a local, who claims to know the East European family involved, stated that the riot began as a protest against the removal of their children. West Yorkshire Police believe the disorder was caused by a "criminal minority" aiming to disrupt community relations and have urged residents to avoid speculating on the cause.

Official response

Investigation underway

Early this morning, the police force issued a statement saying, "We wish to reassure residents that we are responding to the disorder incidents that have taken place, and that appropriate specialist public order resources are attending. Officers are also reviewing footage that has circulated on social media showing offending." The spokesperson assured that those involved in the violence would be held accountable. West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin urged those using the Leeds disorder to "inflame community tensions" to "think again."