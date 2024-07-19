In short Simplifying... In short Thomas Crooks, the man who attempted to assassinate former President Trump, had a suspicious digital footprint and pre-attack activities, including purchasing ammunition and researching Trump and other political figures.

On the day of the attack, he positioned himself on a building's roof near the rally venue, missing Trump by inches.

Father reported missing gun before son's attack

Trump shooter's father called cops about missing gun before attack

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:14 pm Jul 19, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Matthew Crooks, father of Thomas Matthew Crooks who attempted to assassinate former United States President Donald Trump, reported a missing gun from their home before the attack, as per a BBC report. The firearm used in the failed attempt was identified as Matthew's 5.56 caliber AR-style rifle, bought in 2013. Thomas vanished without any notice before the incident, leading his father to alert the police.

Unclear timeline

Discrepancies in timing of warning call

There are conflicting reports about whether Matthew's call to the police occurred before or after the attempted assassination. Investigations revealed that Thomas had purchased 50 rounds of ammunition just hours before the incident. The timing of these events remains a part of the ongoing investigation into the failed assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Home search

Police discover firearms and explosives at crooks' residence

Upon searching the Crooks's residence in Bethel Park, approximately 85km from the rally location, police found over a dozen firearms. A metal box of explosives was also discovered in the car Thomas used to drive to the rally. Pennsylvania law does not mandate gun owners to store their firearms in locked storage, but it is strongly recommended.

Digital footprint

Online searches reveal potential targets

Thomas Crooks's electronic devices revealed online searches related to Trump and his political rival, US President Biden. He also searched for information on "major depressive disorder" and the Democratic National Convention scheduled for August. Images of Trump, Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Chris Wray, and an unnamed member of the British Royal Family were found on his devices. Despite these findings, Thomas's motive remains unclear.

The attack

Details of the assassination attempt unveiled

On the day of the attack, Thomas positioned himself on a nearby building's roof outside the rally venue, approximately 300 meters from where Trump was on stage. His bullet missed Trump by mere inches but grazed his right ear. Amidst chaos and screams, Secret Service agents quickly ushered Trump off stage. Thomas was subsequently killed by the US Secret Service after he targeted Trump.

Pre-Attack movements

Investigation reveals suspicious activities prior to attack

Thomas Crooks made several suspicious stops in the days leading up to the attack, including visiting a shooting range and purchasing ammunition and a ladder. Despite being initially removed from the rally venue after a metal detector flagged him, he managed to position himself with a direct line of sight on Trump from outside the rally's secure zone. In addition to the rifle, Thomas had explosives in his car and a detonator on his body.