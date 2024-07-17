In short Simplifying... In short Biden, facing calls to resign due to concerns over his cognitive fitness, remains confident in his ability to defeat Trump in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, Trump's popularity has surged following an assassination attempt, with Harris, Newsom, Whitmer, and Shapiro being considered as potential replacements for Biden.

Biden's plans for a potential second term include signing voting-rights legislation and he has criticized Trump's term "Black jobs" as spreading misinformation.

Biden hints at Harris succession

'Harris could be US president' says Biden amid resignation pressure

By Chanshimla Varah 01:17 pm Jul 17, 202401:17 pm

What's the story United States President Joe Biden showered Vice President Kamala Harris with adulation during his address at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's (NAACP) annual convention on Tuesday. "She's not only a great vice president, she could be president of the United States," he said amid growing calls from fellow Democrats for his resignation. The 81-year-old president, however, did not indicate any plans to retire.

Future agenda

Biden unveils potential second term plans, criticizes Trump

In his speech, Biden outlined his plans for the first 100 days of a potential second term, which included signing voting-rights legislation "come hell or high water." Furthermore, he criticized Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's use of the term "Black jobs" during their debate last month. Biden stated, "Donald Trump's presidency was hell for black America," accusing him of spreading false information about former President Barack Obama's birthplace and citizenship status.

Health controversy

Biden dismisses concerns over cognitive fitness amid party unrest

Democrats plan to nominate Biden as early as this month, but congressional dissenters are poised to launch a new push to urge the oldest serving president to step down. Over the past few days, 20 House Democrats and one Democratic senator have urged him to step down due to concerns about his cognitive fitness. But Biden has stood firm in his ability to defeat Trump in the upcoming election.

Campaign Resilience

Trump rallies supporters following assassination attempt

In contrast, Trump has rallied his supporters following a narrow escape from an assassination attempt at a recent campaign rally. This incident has reportedly boosted his chances in the closely contested November election against President Biden. In addition to Harris, the other individuals being considered as potential replacements for Biden are Gavin Newsom of California, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania.