TikTok is another opportunity for Trump to reach potential voters

'It's an honor': Former President Donald Trump embraces TikTok

By Akash Pandey 12:26 pm Jun 03, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Former US President Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the very platform he once sought to ban. His inaugural post was a 13-second video featuring UFC CEO Dana White introducing him at Saturday's event in Newark, New Jersey. Despite his past efforts to ban the app due to national security concerns related to its Chinese parent company ByteDance, Trump expressed it was an "honor" to join the platform, as a Kid Rock song played in the background.

TikTok debut part of broader campaign strategy

Trump's decision to join TikTok is part of a wider election campaign strategy. An adviser to his campaign stated that "being able to do outreach on multiple platforms and outlets is important and this is just one of many ways we're going to reach out to voters." The aim is to tap into TikTok's younger demographic, a strategy also adopted by Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., who recently joined the app.

Trump's post gained rapid traction

Following his Saturday night debut, Trump's first TikTok post quickly gained popularity, receiving more than 1 million likes and 24 million views by Sunday morning. He has also amassed over 3 million followers on the short video social media platform. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung stated, "We will leave no front undefended and this represents the continued outreach to a younger audience consuming pro-Trump and anti-Biden content."

TikTok's future uncertain amid potential US ban

President Joe Biden has signed legislation in April 2024 that could potentially ban the app in the US due to national security concerns. The legislation gives ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, 270 days to sell the app. In response, TikTok has sued to block the ban with oral arguments scheduled for September. Despite this looming threat, Biden's campaign continues to use the app for outreach.

Trump faces legal challenges amid TikTok venture

Trump's TikTok debut comes amid legal turmoil. He was recently found guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records. Despite the verdict, Trump maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the decision. His sentencing is scheduled for July 11.