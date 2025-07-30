Hyderabad: Prakash Raj arrives at ED office regarding betting case

Actor Prakash Raj reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was summoned in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms. The 60-year-old actor, known for his work in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films, arrived at the agency's zonal office with his lawyer.

Co-accused Other summoned actors Apart from Raj, the ED has also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in this case. Daggubati was asked to appear on July 23 but sought a deferment. The agency later gave him a new date of August 11. Deverakonda and Manchu are scheduled to appear on August 6 and August 13, respectively.

Investigation details Case registered against actors, celebrities The ED has taken cognizance of five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors, along with several other celebrities and social media influencers. These individuals are suspected to have promoted online betting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365 for a celebrity or endorsement fee. The platforms allegedly generated funds through illegal betting and gambling worth crores of rupees.