What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now looking into the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in the wake of a probe against hedge fund operator George Soros.

The focus is on three Bengaluru-based firms that allegedly violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act by receiving ₹25 crore from the Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF).

One, ASAR Social Impact Advisors, reportedly received another ₹8 crore from USAID as foreign inward remittance in 2022-23.