What's the story

India will hold a nationwide mock drill on Wednesday at 4:00pm to test the country's disaster response and sensitize local authorities to possible emergencies.

During the exercise termed 'Operation Abhyaas,' cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai will practice simulations of air raids, blackouts, evacuations, etc.

The move is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) bid to improve emergency preparedness in high-risk districts in India.