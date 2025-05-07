What's the story

India's latest counter-terrorism operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' has been in the news for an interesting reason—its name.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally chose the name for the country's retaliatory strike against terror bastions in Pakistan after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, official sources told news agency PTI.

Sindoor (vermilion) has a deep cultural and emotional significance. It is used by Hindu women as a symbol of marriage, love, and commitment.