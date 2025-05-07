Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh on high alert after 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
In the wake of increasing tensions on the Indo-Pak border, schools in various border districts of Punjab and Rajasthan have been shut down by authorities.
The precautionary step comes after the Indian armed forces' missile strikes on terror camps across the border.
A high alert has been declared in all of Rajasthan's border areas. To reduce risks, Bikaner and Jodhpur airports have also been shut down.
UP alert
Uttar Pradesh issues red alert, launches 'Operation Sindoor'
Uttar Pradesh has declared a red alert after 'Operation Sindoor' was launched.
The state's DGP (Director General of Police) office said all police teams have been directed to work in close coordination with defense forces and beef up security around important areas.
The DGP's office added, "UP Police remains alert, equipped, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen."
Operation details
'Operation Sindoor' targets major terror sites
India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, striking several terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Among the prime targets were Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's hub in Muridke.
The operation was reportedly in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 civilians.
Schools were closed in five border districts of Punjab: Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur.
Rajasthan response
Rajasthan schools closed amid high alert
Government and private schools in Rajasthan have been shut down in the four border districts of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer.
An official confirmed that "Schools have been closed and all preparations for the mock drills have been completed."
Concurrently, several flights have suspended operations.
Air India has suspended all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 12pm on May 7. Additionally, two international flights heading for Amritsar were redirected to Delhi.
Flight operations
Several flights affected
SpiceJet airlines has also announced the closure of several northern Indian airports, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, until further notice.
Similarly, IndiGo announced that due to changing airspace conditions flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted.
Qatar Airways also temporarily halted flights to Pakistan owing to the closure of its airspace.