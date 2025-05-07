Over 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh
What's the story
In a major breakthrough, more than 15 Naxals have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.
The clash happened Wednesday morning, in the dense forests of Karregutta hills near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, said a senior police official.
The counter-insurgency operation is ongoing as part of 'Operation Sankalp,' one of the largest operations ever in the region.
Operation details
Operation Sankalp: A massive counter-insurgency effort
About 24,000 personnel from various forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), all units of state police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA, are involved in Operation Sankalp.
The operation was launched on April 21 after intelligence reports indicated the presence of senior cadres from Battalion No. 1 and the Telangana state committee of Maoists in the region.
Past encounters
Previous successes and surrenders in Bijapur district
Bijapur district has recorded a major success against Naxalites this year.
On April 28, 24 Naxalites, including 14 carrying a reward of ₹28.5 lakh, surrendered before the police.
Since January 1, 2025, 213 Naxalites involved in various incidents have been arrested, while another 203 have surrendered and come to mainstream society.
Another 90 Naxalites have been neutralized in various encounters in the same period.