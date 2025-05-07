What's the story

In a major breakthrough, more than 15 Naxals have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The clash happened Wednesday morning, in the dense forests of Karregutta hills near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, said a senior police official.

The counter-insurgency operation is ongoing as part of 'Operation Sankalp,' one of the largest operations ever in the region.