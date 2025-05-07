'More Pahalgam-like attacks were planned': India after launching 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addressed the media on Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack.
Misri said intelligence reports had suggested that more terror attacks like the Pahalgam incident were being planned against India.
"Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent..India exercised its right to respond to deter such cross-border terrorism...Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.
Twitter Post
Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack: India
#WATCH | Delhi | #OperationSindoor| Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, " A group calling itself the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is a Front for UN proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba...Investigations into the Pahalgam… pic.twitter.com/JqpIbHrttN— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
Attack details
Pahalgam attack aimed to disrupt peace in Kashmir
Describing the Pahalgam attack as a "dastardly attack in which civilians were killed," Misri said its purpose was to "disturb the peace prevailing in Kashmir."
He said most of the victims were killed with headshots at close range and in front of their family.
"The family members were deliberately traumatized through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message," he added.
Operation timeline
No demonstrable step from Pakistan: Misri
He said it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack were brought to justice.
"Despite a fortnight...there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan."
Colonel Qureshi said the nine targets the Indian armed forces struck in Pakistan and PoK were chosen on the basis of strong intelligence inputs.
The targets included a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist training center in Muridke, about 40 kilometers north of Lahore. This base had trained Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, she said.
Military
No Pakistani military installation was targeted
She also said that no Pakistani military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan.
Pakistani media, however, alleges that 26 civilians were killed and five Indian fighter jets were shot down.
Corroborating Qureshi, Commander Singh said the nine locations were "selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives."