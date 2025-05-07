What's the story

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addressed the media on Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Misri said intelligence reports had suggested that more terror attacks like the Pahalgam incident were being planned against India.

"Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent..India exercised its right to respond to deter such cross-border terrorism...Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.